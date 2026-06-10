US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that last month, he directed the US Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz - NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter."