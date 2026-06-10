Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to US President Donald Trump's threats to strike Iranian power plants and bridges, stating, "Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people. Threats to target them-from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries-are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation's will."

"Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat."