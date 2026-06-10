Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Turkish threats against Israel today, saying: “The antisemitic dictator Erdoğan - who is committing genocide against the Kurds, supports the Hamas terrorist organization, oppresses his own people and imprisons political rivals - is the last person who can lecture the State of Israel on morality." "The State of Israel and the IDF, the most moral army in the world, will continue to take forceful action against Iran and its proxies, which threaten the Middle East and the entire world."