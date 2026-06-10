Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released an official statement detailing the damage from the wave of US strikes, claiming that a communications tower and two central water reservoirs were damaged tonight in the area of Sirik, a city located on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz in Hormozgan Province. According to reports in Iran, the attack hit civilian and logistical infrastructure in the area.

Concurrently with the detailed damage report, the IRGC issued another direct threat toward Washington. In their statement, they emphasized that Tehran’s fuse remains short, threatening to execute "far harsher and more painful responses" against US targets in the Middle East should "US hostility and aggression" against Iranian sovereignty continue.