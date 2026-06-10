The US Army launched three waves of strikes on targets in Iran overnight Tuesday, in response to Monday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement summarizing the strikes, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from US Air Force and Navy fighter jets.

“The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," the statement added.

“US forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression," it stressed.