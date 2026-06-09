Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned the measures by several foreign countries against Israeli citizens, entities, and Minister Bezalel Smotrich, calling them "disgraceful."

According to Sa'ar, "The real essence of these steps is the attempt to impose a political stance regarding the right of Jews to settle in the Land of Israel and concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, camouflaged as measures against violence."

Sa'ar turned the attack on the countries imposing sanctions, accusing: "What these governments have in common is their resounding failure to combat the antisemitism that is rampant in their own countries. Anti-Israeli policies of the kind adopted today only serve to fuel that antisemitism."

"Astonishingly, these governments have also failed to impose sanctions or take action against the phenomena that truly drive violence - the Palestinian Authority’s salaries for terrorists (“pay-for-slay") policy and incitement," he added.