Border Police officers and police thwarted an attempt to smuggle eight illegal residents who were concealed inside a double-walled compartment in a commercial vehicle. The operation was carried out following intelligence information, during which a suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Ring Road checkpoint.

According to police, the driver attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended after a short pursuit. A search of the vehicle uncovered a double wall in the rear section, inside which eight suspects, residents of Tulkarm, Nablus, and Jenin, were found hiding in cramped conditions.

The driver, an Anata resident in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of transporting and smuggling illegal residents. All of the suspects were taken in for questioning.