IDF Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee on Tuesday issued an evacuation warning for the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, including its Christian quarter and nearby refugee camps.

“As we have warned in recent days, due to the actions of Hezbollah operatives in the Christian quarter of the city, the IDF will be compelled to act against their terrorist activities in the area in the near future," Adraee wrote.

The warning comes amid continued tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and follows a series of recent alerts issued by the IDF regarding Hezbollah activity in civilian areas of southern Lebanon.