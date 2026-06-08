Following a meeting of the Supreme Hospitalization Authority and a situational assessment, and in accordance with Home Front Command directives, the Director-General of the Ministry of Health has instructed hospitals to operate under emergency protocols, move to underground facilities, and recruit the necessary personnel for a rapid transition to an emergency footing, alongside a parallel mobilization of the IDF to assist the hospitals. Furthermore, hospitals were instructed to prepare for the discharge of patients.

In parallel, HMO clinics and family health centers (Tipat Halav) will operate only in clinics that have a protected space or those located in close proximity to a protected space accessible within the alert time.