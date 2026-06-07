Following the Israeli strike in Beirut's Daheih suburb, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf issued a direct threat to the US, saying, "They are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and by demonstrating through the naval blockade and violation of agreements regarding Lebanon that they only understand the language of power. The naval blockade against the Iranian nation and America's green light today to the Zionist regime turn American and regime bases and assets in the region into legitimate targets. The hand of our armed forces is open, as always."