The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that earlier on Friday, during a close-quarters encounter with terrorists in the Zawtar al-Sharqiyah area in southern Lebanon, an IDF officer was severely injured, and the commander of the Givati Reconnaissance unit was lightly injured.

Following the incident, IDF soldiers began searches in the area. The soldiers located and eliminated two terrorists involved in the incident. Strikes were conducted on additional terrorist infrastructure in the area.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)