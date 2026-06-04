Jerusalem District Police and Border Police are working to disperse a violent disturbance by haredi extremists on Nahar Jordan Street in Beit Shemesh.

According to the police, hundreds of rioters are throwing stones and objects at the forces, setting up roadblocks, setting fire to bins and trees, and causing damage to infrastructure.

A policewoman was lightly injured by a stone and was taken for medical treatment. The police said they will continue to work to restore public order and open traffic routes.