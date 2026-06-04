Israel Police Commissioner Dani Levi strongly condemned the violent incidents that took place outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg. The Commissioner received a briefing from the Deputy Commander of the Judea and Samaria District regarding the swift arrest of the suspects, praised the officers for their rapid response, and instructed forces to act resolutely to ensure the rioters are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

In an official statement released by the police, the department stressed, "The right to protest must never be allowed to devolve into acts of violence, property damage, or attacks on public officials."