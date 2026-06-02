In coordination with the Home Front Command's ongoing situational assessment, it was decided to update the defensive guidelines from today (Tuesday), June 2nd, 2026, at 18:00 until Sunday, June 7th, 2026, at 20:00:

1. The Confrontation Line area and the communities of Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz, Safsufa, Yesud HaMa’ala, Kisra-Sumei, Beit Jann, and Sde Eliezer will transition from a limited activity level to a partial activity level.

* Educational activities - educational activities may be held in structures or locations from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

* Workplaces - activities may be conducted in a structure or in locations from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

* Gatherings and services - up to 100 people outdoors and up to 400 people indoors.

* Beaches - open.

2. The Upper Galilee and North Golan areas, as well as the communities of Katzrin and Kidmat Zvi, will transition to a full activity level with no restrictions.

The Home Front Command continues to conduct ongoing situational assessments. Any changes to the defensive guidelines will be updated to the public through the official platforms of the Home Front Command and the IDF.