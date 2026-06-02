Prime Minister Netanyahu: "With deep sorrow, we were informed about Captain Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester, of blessed memory, a medical officer in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon."

"Ori, of blessed memory, went to the front lines out of a profound sense of mission to defend the State of Israel, to save lives, and to treat his brothers in arms.

"Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, and pray for the speedy recovery of our fighters who were wounded in this painful incident. May his memory be a blessing."