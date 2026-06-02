Following the sirens that sounded at 1:35 a.m. in several areas in northern Israel, the IAF intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Following the sirens that sounded at 1:47 a.m. regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, a suspicious aerial target was identified and later fell in Israeli territory, adjacent to the border with Lebanon. No injuries were reported. Missile and rocket alerts were activated due to the interception attempts.