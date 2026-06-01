Gilad Erdan, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, announced at the Jerusalem Post conference that he is establishing a new right-wing party that will run in the 2026 elections.

He said, “One of the greatest threats to the Jewish people and the State of Israel is internal division." Erdan said that after 30 years in the Likud, he is working to establish a “clear right-wing party" for “hundreds of thousands of Israelis who feel politically homeless," adding that the party will be “fully committed to Israel’s moral values" and promote “equality of burden for all."