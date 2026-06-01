National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is calling on the coalition to immediately terminate Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

"I am very glad that everyone finally understands what I have been shouting from the rooftops alone since day one of this coalition: that this lawbreaking, anarchist Attorney General must be fired. Unfortunately, at the time, I was a lone voice in the wilderness, and my haredi colleagues opposed her dismissal. It is still not too late to act, and I call on my fellow government members to take immediate steps to send her packing. Without this, right-wing governance is completely meaningless," Ben-Gvir said.