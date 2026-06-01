The Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, responded to the ramming attack at the Gush Etzion junction.

"Tonight's attack reminds the world that the true threat in Judea and Samaria comes from subhuman monsters who deliberately target young girls and innocent civilians. We strengthen the hands of the IDF soldiers and security forces operating resolutely to thwart terrorism, and we call for the continued combat against terrorist infrastructure, its funders, and its instigators until a decisive victory is achieved in Judea and Samaria."

"We pray for the full and speedy recovery of the wounded, and extend our gratitude to the Kfir Brigade soldier and the security forces who acted swiftly and decisively at the scene, engaged the threat, and neutralized the vile terrorist, thereby preventing an even greater tragedy. These despicable attempts to harm us will only strengthen our hold on the land, and the most definitive response will continue to be the expansion of communities and the fortification of settlement throughout Gush Etzion and all of Judea and Samaria," Ganz stated.