Following the sirens that sounded at 11:44 p.m. and 11:47 p.m. in several areas in northern Israel, three projectiles launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified. The Israeli Air Force intercepted two projectiles, and the results of the additional interception are under review.

Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Tiberias, Mitzpa, and Kfar Hittim, two projectiles launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified. One projectile fell adjacent to IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, and an additional projectile fell in an open area.