French President Emmanuel Macron said he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, delivering what he described as the same message to each leader regarding the need for a rapid agreement between the United States and Iran.

Macron stated that the opportunity for such an agreement should be seized immediately, with priority given to concluding a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz without conditions and in accordance with international law. He said discussions should then continue toward a comprehensive agreement addressing issues including nuclear and ballistic programs and regional stability.

He added that France stands ready to contribute by helping resume maritime traffic through the multinational mission established with the United Kingdom, supporting nuclear discussions, and assisting in the establishment of a regional security framework. Macron also said regional stability must begin with Lebanon, calling for all weapons to fall silent permanently and expressing support for Lebanese authorities' efforts to restore state sovereignty and territorial integrity.