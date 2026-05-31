Over the past week, the IDF struck and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities in several areas across the Gaza Strip. The facilities contained explosive devices, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and additional military equipment. In one of the facilities, approximately 10 pickup trucks used by the Hamas terrorist organization for military purposes were dismantled.

The IDF stated that the weapons were set to be used against IDF soldiers operating in the area of the Yellow Line and Israeli civilians. The weapons were dismantled in order to remove the threat.

Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons within the facilities.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military stated.