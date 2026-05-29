The US President Donald Trump outlined the principles of the agreement with Iran, which he said is currently on the table. According to him, “Iran must agree that it will never have nuclear weapons or a bomb."

Trump also noted that the Strait of Hormuz “must be opened immediately, without any toll fee, for unrestricted two-way traffic," and that “the enriched material will be exposed by the US and destroyed." He said that “no money will be transferred until further notice," and that the remaining details, which are “of far lesser importance," have already been agreed upon. Trump added that he will hold a “final Situation Room meeting to reach a final decision."