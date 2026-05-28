Firefighters are currently working to gain control of a blaze that broke out in an open area in the northern part of the settlement of Kiryat Arba.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services, the fire is spreading due to strong winds and is approaching the first line of homes in the community, posing an immediate danger to residential buildings. Fire crews are concentrating efforts on stopping the fire front and preventing it from spreading toward the homes.

It was further stated that additional firefighting forces are on their way to assist in the extinguishing efforts and the defense of the community.