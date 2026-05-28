Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad Director-designate Roman Gofman responded to the Supreme Court ruling regarding the advisory opinion of the Grunis Committee. Gofman argued that "the petitions must be dismissed, as the single question mark facing the court has received a proper response and has become an explicit exclamation point."

Netanyahu launched a fierce attack on the committee chairman's proposal to appoint a temporary acting director for the Mossad, stating: "We have never encountered such an absurd proposal." According to Netanyahu, "The chairman of an advisory committee is seeking to step into the shoes of a prime minister during wartime, weigh his considerations regarding national security, including the critical importance of Major General Gofman assuming the role of Mossad chief immediately upon the conclusion of the outgoing director's term."