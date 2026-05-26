Following the sirens that sounded at 13:40, 14:05, and 14:09 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Netu'a, the Israeli Air Force intercepted several explosive drones launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization toward Israeli territory. Several additional explosive drones fell within Israeli territory, adjacent to the Israel-Lebanon border. No injuries were reported.

Following the sirens that sounded at 14:19 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Arab al-Aramshe, it was determined to be a false identification.