Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed Al Ansari has denied reports that his country had offered $12 billion to Iran to secure a deal. According to him, the reports are "being circulated by parties attempting to sabotage the deal & undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts toward regional de-escalation & stability."

He claimed that "Qatar’s diplomatic role, in coordination with regional partners, is well established & publicly documented, & such narratives are nothing more than desperate attempts to tarnish Qatar’s reputation as a trusted international peace facilitator."