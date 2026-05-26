MK Erez Malul participated as the official representative of the Knesset at the formal ceremony marking the Independence Day of the Argentine Republic, held at the National Library in Jerusalem.

"The State of Israel deeply values and appreciates Argentina's steadfast stance by our side in challenging international arenas. For the State of Israel, the Jewish community in Argentina is an invaluable strategic asset and a bridge to all of Latin America. We embrace the Argentine community and appreciate its long-standing contribution to the entire Jewish people," Malul said.