In coordination with the Home Front Command's ongoing situational assessment, it was decided to update the defensive guidelines starting Tuesday, May 26th, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, May 26th, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

The Confrontation Line area and the communities of Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz, and Safsufa will remain under the partial activity level with no change.

Gatherings and services - up to 50 people in an open area and up to 200 people within a structure, instead of 200 people in an open area and 600 people within a structure.

Educational activities - no change, except for the communities listed as exceptions in the attached exemptions document.

The Home Front Command continues to conduct ongoing situational assessments. Any changes to the defensive guidelines will be updated to the public through the official platforms of the Home Front Command and the IDF.