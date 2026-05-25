Throughout the day, in order to remove threats, the IDF struck more than 70 Hezbollah infrastructure sites using approximately 85 munitions in several areas across Lebanon.

In the area of Tyre, the IDF struck approximately 10 command centers, weapons storage facilities, and additional infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Additionally, the Israeli Air Force eliminated Hezbollah terrorists operating on motorcycles in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.