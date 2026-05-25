Yesterday (Sunday), the IDF precisely struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Mohammad Abu Mallouh, a central terrorist in the production department headquarters of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Abu Mallouh was a key source of knowledge in the Hamas terrorist organization. During the ceasefire, he manufactured weapons, which posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the area and to the civilians of the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military stated.