Following the sirens that sounded at 16:03 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, an explosive drone that was launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization fell in Israeli territory, near the Israel-Lebanon border. No injuries were reported.

In addition, a short while ago, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a rocket launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization toward Israeli territory.

In a further incident a short while ago, an explosive drone fell in Israeli territory near the Israel-Lebanon border.