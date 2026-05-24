15 Arab and Muslim countries strongly condemned the opening of the Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem: "An illegal and despicable step that constitutes a blatant violation of international law and a direct violation of the legal and historical status of Jerusalem."

The announcement, published on the Saudi Foreign Ministry website, was signed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Somalia, the Palestinian Authority, Oman, Sudan, Yemen (not the Houthis'), Lebanon, and Mauritania.