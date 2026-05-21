Two people were killed and seven others were injured in an accident involving a minibus and a truck on Highway 7, near the Sorek Interchange.

Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced the two fatalities dead at the scene - a boy about 15 years of age and a young woman about 20 years of age. They provided medical treatment to the injured, including three in serious condition and two others in light condition, who were evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod and Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot. Two additional lightly injured victims were also evacuated from the scene.

Traffic investigators have launched an investigation into the fatal crash.