British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that she is "truly appalled at the video posted by Israeli Cabinet Minister Ben-Gvir taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla."

According to her, "This violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity in the way people should be treated."

Cooper stated that "we are in touch with the families of a number of British nationals involved to provide them with consular support. We have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities and made clear their obligations to protect the rights of our citizens and all those involved."