Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen announced he will summon the Israeli ambassador to the country after Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronted detained flotilla activists and shared the footage online.

"The images shared by extremist Minister Ben-Gvir of detained Flotilla activists are shocking and unacceptable. This treatment of detainees violates basic human dignity. I raised this directly with my Israeli colleague Gideon Sa'ar and will summon the Israeli ambassador," Berendsen stated.

He noted that it is "important that both PM Netanyahu & FM Sa’ar have clearly distanced themselves from this conduct. I reiterated that Israel must treat all passengers in line with international law and guarantee the safety of Dutch citizens."