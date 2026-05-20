Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter voiced rare criticism of Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's decision to confront detained flotilla activists and share the footage online.

"As Israeli PM Netanyahu and FM Gideon Sa'ar have made clear, Itamar Ben Gvir’s reckless grandstanding is not representative of government policy," he stated.

Leiter explained, "I am Israel’s top diplomat in the US, at the heart of our most important alliance. Ben Gvir’s antics take a sledgehammer to our diplomatic efforts while Israel’s enemies gleefully jump on every unfortunate nonsense to discredit and demonize."

"The provocateurs of the Flotilla charade were properly detained in accordance with international law and will be deported to their home countries. End of story," he concluded.