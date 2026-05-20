France has summoned the Israeli ambassador to the country for reprimand and to provide explanations after Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir published footage of himself confronting detained Gaza flotilla activists.

"The actions of Mr. Ben Gvir toward the passengers of the Global Sumud flotilla, denounced by his own colleagues in the Israeli government, are unacceptable. I have requested that the Israeli ambassador to France be summoned to express our indignation and obtain explanations," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated.

"The safety of our compatriots is a constant priority. Whatever one thinks of this flotilla, and we have indicated on several occasions our disapproval of this initiative, our compatriots who are participating in it must be treated with respect and released as quickly as possible. I salute the work of the teams from the Ministry, the Embassy, and the Consulate who, once again, are mobilizing to ensure their consular protection," he added.