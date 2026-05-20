Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit and confrontation with flotilla activists: "Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of supporters of the Hamas terrorist organization from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza. However, the way Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir treated the flotilla activists is not consistent with the values and norms of the State of Israel. I instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as quickly as possible."