The organizers of the Gaza flotilla commented on the video posted by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who confronted its activists detained in Israel.

"Our activists are being subjected to violent abuse after being illegally abducted at sea while attempting to break the siege on Gaza.

“No one is allowed to see what is happening in Gaza. Gaza is just a box, and no one is allowed to look inside it. It is completely sealed. Whoever dares to approach and try to open this box, or even thinks about opening it, Israel must eliminate them. This is how far Israel is willing to go to keep Gaza sealed off from the world. Solidarity cannot be silenced.

"The world must rise for an end to the siege and the release of all 9,500 Palestinian hostages held in Israeli torture dungeons. "