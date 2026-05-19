Mojtaba Ferdowsi Pour, Iran’s ambassador to Cairo, said that Iran is holding talks with the Sultanate of Oman regarding joint management of the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the ambassador claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open to countries friendly to Iran, but not to hostile countries such as the United States, Israel, and states that support them. According to him, “We are still in a state of war. We have not yet emerged from the war because there is a ceasefire or calm, and that means the war has still not ended." He added that Iran is interested in ending the fighting and opposes war.