US President Donald Trump continued his attack on the mainstream media's coverage of the campaign against Iran, which, according to him, favors the Islamic Republic and denies the American-Israeli achievements.

"If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting 'I surrender, I surrender' while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary 'Documents of Surrender,' and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent USA, The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added: "The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!"