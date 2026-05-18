A source in Iran’s military intelligence hinted that Israel and the US are behind the drone attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of placing responsibility on Tehran.

The source, quoted by Iran’s state broadcasting corporation, said that “the defeated Israeli-American enemy, which has become internationally isolated due to its illegal aggression, is trying to escape the quagmire it created for itself by carrying out unjustified actions against regional countries and attributing them to the Islamic Republic. The Islamic Republic condemns this Zionist conspiracy and warns against falling into the enemy’s trap."