The soldier sentenced to 30 days in prison for wearing a “Messiah" patch has begun serving his sentence in military prison.

Parents of soldiers in the Nahal Brigade again criticized the punishment, saying: “This is a blatant injustice and needless abuse of an IDF soldier. Our struggle is not over; it is only beginning. We call on the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, the Commander of the Nahal Brigade, ministers, members of the Knesset, and the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to act urgently for his release from prison. We will not rest and will not be silent until justice is done, until Or is released and returned to the company as a full-fledged fighter."