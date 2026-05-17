The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense confirmed that air defenses engaged three drones that entered the country from the western border, where two were successfully intercepted while the third struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra area.

The Ministry added that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the attacks, and updates will be disclosed upon completion of the investigations.

"The Ministry of Defense affirms that it is on high alert and readiness to address any threats, and to firmly counter all attempts to undermine the state's security, thereby safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its national interests and capabilities," the ministry stated.