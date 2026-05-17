Earlier today (Sunday), IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified an armed terrorist in the area of the Yellow Line, posing an imminent threat to IDF soldiers.

In an additional incident yesterday (Saturday), IDF troops operating in the central Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who approached the soldiers, posing an imminent threat.

In both incidents, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF troops, struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military stated,