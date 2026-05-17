Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Misgav Am, a suspicious aerial target that fell near the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon was identified. No IDF injuries were reported.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Additionally, overnight (Sunday), the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets and explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

The projectiles fell near the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported.