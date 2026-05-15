Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday evening that they had ordered the IDF to strike Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization’s military wing and one of the architects of the October 7th massacre, in Gaza.

"Haddad was responsible for the murder, abduction, and harming of thousands of Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers. He brutally held our hostages in captivity, directed terrorist operations against our forces, and refused to implement the agreement led by US President Trump for the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip," they said.

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