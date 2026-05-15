Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, interceptors were launched toward several hostile aircraft launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. Two aircraft were intercepted, and several fell in open areas, in accordance with protocol.

Impacts were identified in the areas of Metula and Kiryat Shmona. No injuries were reported.

"This incident constitutes an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.