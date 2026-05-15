The second semi-final of Eurovision 2026 concluded on Thursday night, with ten more countries securing their spots in the final: Australia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Norway, Romania, Malta, Albania, Cyprus, and Czechia.

Competing alongside them in the Grand Final - to be held this Saturday night in Vienna - will be the host nation Austria, the "Big Five" (Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Germany), and the ten qualifiers from the first semi-final: Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Lithuania, Poland, and Israel.